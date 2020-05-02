Woman arrested after disturbance in east Wichita

Police have arrested a woman after a disturbance in east Wichita.

Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were contacted by a 32-year-old woman in the 800 block of South Mission Road.

The woman told officers that a disturbance at a home broke out, and 28-year-old Porche Wilson fired a gun. The 32-year-old ran from the home with her ten-year-old daughter and called 911.

Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the residence but were unsuccessful. The WPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded to the house and Wilson peacefully surrendered.

SWAT found two other men and four children inside the house. There were two ten-year-old boys, a four-year-old boy, and a two-year-old girl.

Police say Wilson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal use of weapons.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.