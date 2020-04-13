Woman critically hurt in Wichita shooting

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to a convenience store at Kellogg and West Street at around 12:40, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police at the scene tell us the shooting did not happen at the convenience store.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, but say it is very early in the investigation.

