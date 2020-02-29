Woman dies after crash in Dodge City

A 71-year-old woman died in a crash Friday night in Ford County.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Ave in Dodge City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a BMW was southbound on 14th Avenue when a Honda Civic was turning left from 14th onto an access road leading to Walmart. The BMW struck the front of the other car.

KHP says the 17-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with no injuries. The other driver, Mary Duffield, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

She was wearing her seatbelt.