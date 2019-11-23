Woman dies from injuries in South Wichita stabbing

Wichita Police say a woman has died after being stabbed multiple times at a South Wichita home.

It happened just after 4:00 Saturday morning in the 2400 block of South Washington.

Police located a 28-year-old woman inside of a home who had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A 44-year-old male is being interviewed by detectives. Police say this was not a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.