Woman dies in 4-vehicle crash in Cowley County

A woman died Thursday morning in a four-vehicle crash near Udall in Cowley County.

Trooper Chad Crittenden, with the Kansas Highway Patrol, said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on K-15 near 61st Road.

He said a 1996 GMC SUV going westbound on K-15 crossed the center line and sideswiped an eastbound 2014 Nissan Altima. The SUV then struck an eastbound 2017 Freightliner tow truck head-on that was behind the Altima.

A westbound 2019 Nissan Sentra that was behind the SUV then ran into the wreckage.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 30s, died on the scene. Crittenden said her name would not be released until next of kin was notified.

Two people in the tow truck and the driver of the 2019 Nissan Sentra suffered non-life-threatening in the crash. They were all taken to Wichita hospitals by ambulance.

Crittenden said K-15 remains closed in both directions. He didn't expect it to re-open until later Thursday afternoon.