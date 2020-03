A 52-year-old woman died in a crash involving a semi Friday near Dodge City.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 56 at milepost 117.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2007 Kia Sedona was eastbound on Highway 56 when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi.

Tammy Carter, of Ensign, died on the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

KHP says Carter was not wearing a seat-belt.