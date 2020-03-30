Woman, girl found fatally shot in S. Wichita home

The Wichita Police Department opens a homicide investigation after officers Monday afternoon found a woman in her 20s and a 9-year-old girl fatally injured from gunshot wounds inside a south Wichita home.

Officers made the discovery about 4:30 p.m. while conducting a welfare check at the home.

Police say the woman and girl died at the scene near 45th South and Seneca.

So far, police haven't released any possible suspect descriptions in the case that is in the early stages of the investigation.