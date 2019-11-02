Woman helps Cowley County women find, keep jobs

Lynne Schale moved to Cowley County a few months ago, but she hasn't been able to find a job.

That should change, thanks to the help of one woman.

"They said you need to meet this woman," Lynne said. "She can make things happen."

Around 20 years ago, Gayle McPherson changed her path and cashed in her retirement.

"When I turned 50, is this all that there was for me?" Gayle said. "And I decided that I needed to use my talents, and my talent is listening, and helping people find out who they were and what they were and so eagle nest was formed."

McPherson now owns Eagle Nest, Inc. in Winfield.

Her proud group of volunteers run the clothing store downstairs. The donated items keep the lights on and fund the six-week-long job training program happening upstairs.

"That teaches how to keep a job, stay on a job, and get all the stuff out of the way that people can't seem to learn on their own without a little help and a lot of mentoring," Gayle said.

McPherson says she helps about 300 people a month with a hand-up. Whether it's help with clothes, baby supplies, food, or job training.

She says the need in their area is growing.

"A lot of people are living in substandard housing, where the utility bill is outrageous and they can't afford to pay their utility bill," Gayle said.

Schale is only in week two of her training.

Thanks to mcpherson, she plans to graduate and go into a career in addiction and substance.

"She's a powerhouse," Schale said "She has helped me gain back my confidence quite a bit."

Read More About Eagle Nest, Inc.

