Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after crash east of Derby

An 18-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday east of Derby.

Deputies responded just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of an injury accident with a person pinned in the 9500 block of East 87th Street south and Webb Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in the North ditch with a woman trapped inside.

Crews removed the woman, and she was taken to Wesley Hospital with severe injuries.

The sheriff's office says the accident is still under investigation, but speed may have been a factor.

