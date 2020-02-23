Woman hurt after helping crash victim in Newton

A woman was rushed to the hospital after an accident in Newton Saturday night.

The Newton Police Department says it happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Kansas and SE 14th St.

Police say a man was getting off on U.S. 50 heading to the hospital for a heart attack when he lost control and struck a power pole. A man and woman stopped to help when a semi drove by, getting caught in the power lines. They snagged and hit the woman outside of the car.

Officers say they applied a tourniquet on the scene and took her to the hospital. No word yet on her condition or the man suffering from the heart attack.

Eyewitness News expects to get more information on the accident later on today. We'll bring the latest updates tonight at 9 and 10.