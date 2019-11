A woman receives treatment at a local hospital following a Friday-afternoon apartment fire in west Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor says the woman was in critical condition when emergency crews responded to the scene near Central and Waco.

Our news partners at KFDI report crews found the woman at about 4 p.m. Firefighters say the complex's sprinkler system knocked out the blaze.

As of Friday evening, fire officials haven't confirmed how the fire started.