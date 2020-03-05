Woman killed by train overnight in downtown Newton

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train early Thursday in downtown Newton.

Officers responded around 12:05 a.m. to the area of Fourth and Main Streets for a report of a woman nearly hit by a train. They searched the area and did not find anyone matching the description provided by railroad personnel.

Later this morning, at about 1:55, officers were called to the same area for the same report. They found the woman partially under a train car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify the woman, who had no identification or other personal items on her.

Investigators say the woman is in her 50s, with brown hair, brown eyes, and approximately 170 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a maroon shirt and a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident should contact Newton police or 911.

