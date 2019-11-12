Woman killed in crash near 53rd and Meridian in N. Wichita

A woman in her late 20s died in a Monday night crash reported a little east of 53rd Street North and Meridian in north Wichita.

The two-vehicle crash, reported a little before 10:30 p.m. Monday, happened at 53rd North and Charles. Investigators worked to piece together what led up to the crash, talking with witnesses and drivers of both vehicles involved.

Police say the woman who died was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled. The driver of the vehicle, a man, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of midnight, police remained on scene and expected the area to remain closed off for the next few hours. Crews from Evergy responded to replace a power pole that snapped as a result of the crash.