Woman overcomes obstacles to compete in Ironman Triathlon

Competing in an Ironman Triathlon isn't for beginners. Athletes train for months, sometimes years, to endure the hours it takes to finish the long-distance event.

Kimberly Taylor says she isn't the typical Ironman, but a lot of people do the event for different inspiring reasons.

If anything qualifies her as an Ironman athlete, it's her reason for doing it. She's been over-weight since kindergarten. Body-shaming thoughts stayed with her until she changed the way she thought about herself.

Five years ago, you wouldn't have found Taylor sweating away hours on a stationary bike.

"I feel almost in a state of shock. Like, I'm so happy and alive, that I almost at times want to say pinch me. I can't believe I've gotten here from where I've been," said Taylor. "If I could sum up everything into one word of how I got here, is change."

Taylor says her goal over the last several years has been to change because she has not been happy.

"I was overweight, stressed-out, miserable, depressed. At one time--suicidal and just felt like life had nothing to offer," said Taylor.

Her change started by putting one foot in front of the other. That morphed into bigger physical challenges such as half marathons, a full marathon, and shorter triathlons.

Pretty soon, there was just one more goal to chase--a full Ironman.

"It's a swim, bike, and run event. It's a 2.4 mile swim in open water, a 112 mile bike ride, then a 26.2 mile or a full marathon run, all back to back in the same day," said Taylor.

At her peak, Taylor trained 20 hours a week. Along the way, coaches and assistants kept her mind, body, and diet on track.

"Why an Ironman and not jumping out of a plane? Because that seems like that would take a lot less work? Well, I think it's because what I wanted to show to myself is that I could put time and commitment and focus and effort into something that took that commitment over a course of a year in training, for almost 14 months now," said Taylor.

She says her insecurities still pop-up, even at the age of 47, but she's not that person she was just a few years ago.

Taylor did not finish her Ironman in November. She left the race during the last event, mile 17 of the run, because she wasn't going to make a hard cut-off time. She's already training for next year.

She hopes others can look at her story and go after their own Ironman, whether that's a college degree, opening a business, starting a family or whatever it may be.