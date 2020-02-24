Woman rescued from rushing water in Butler County

A woman had to be rescued after her vehicle got stuck in rushing water in Butler County Monday morning.

It happened at a "low-water crossing" area near Southeast 110th and Teter Road.

Police say the woman drove into the water, and her jeep started getting swept away.

She was able to get out and to a safer place, but she was still in the water.

Rescuers were able to get her out of danger using a rope and life jacket.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita to be checked out, but she is expected to be okay.