Woman sees late father in ultrasound

A California woman is sharing a photo of her recent ultrasound because she says it's a sign that her late father is looking down her and the new baby.

At five months pregnant, Shantel Carrillo was just excited to see a profile of her baby girl on the way, but when she posted it to social media, others alerted her to something else.

"Everyone's like, 'look, it looks like someone's kissing your baby!'" She said.

After a closer look, Carrillo says it's not just anyone, she says it looks like her late father.

"I found a picture of my dad looking at my first daughter the same way that he was looking at the ultrasound, and it's like dead-on. It has his nose, his little chubby cheeks, his little double chin. And my dad wore a hat all the time and it just has the bill of his hat. And the lips are just like touching hers so perfectly," said Carrillo.

She said her father died suddenly in 2016.

Carrillo says that even though he may not be there in person for this pregnancy, she now has something tangible to feel like her father is never too far away.