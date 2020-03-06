Woman sentenced to 13.5 years in prison for dragging Sedgwick County deputy with car

A woman who dragged a Sedgwick County deputy with her car last summer was sentenced to more than 13 years in jail on Thursday.

Melissa Heinzman pleaded guilty to aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer in the case.

Prosecutors say a deputy pulled her over and discovered warrants for her arrest, but Heinzman turned her car on and tried to drive off.

The deputy's belt got caught in Heizman's car and she kept driving.

The deputy suffered a broken ankle, and Heinzman was arrested weeks later.

She will also pay more than $33,000 in restitution.

