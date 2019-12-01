Woman shot in W. Wichita club

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. in the 500 block of North West Street. That's just south of Central.

When police got there, they found a woman in her twenties with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from some sort of disturbance inside the club.

No one is in custody.

Police are looking for eyewitnesses. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact police.

