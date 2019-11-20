Woman stabbed outside of south Wichita Quiktrip

Police are investigating a stabbing outside the Quiktrip in south Wichita.

Officers responded just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to a cutting call at the Quiktrip in the 700 block of south Broadway.

A 31-year-old woman told officers that she had just got to the store when she was stabbed multiple times.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"A lack of cooperation at this time has affected our investigators receiving all the information," said Officer Charley Davidson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 267-2111.