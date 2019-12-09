Woman steals Baby Jesus from Wichita restaurant's nativity scene

Who would steal baby Jesus?

(Source: Rene's Restaurant #3/Facebook)

That's the question one Wichita restaurant is asking.

Rene's Restaurant #3 says a woman walked into their restaurant on Saturday and stole the Christ child from it's nativity scene.

Rene's posted the video it's Facebook page and showing the senseless theft. It's gotten tons of responses and shares.

"We all need Jesus, but I'd say she needs him more than most!," Said Angela Garrigues Westmoreland.

"Karma is going to get them at Christmas time." Beth Dixon said.

"Who does something like that?!!!! Sad!!!" Commented Tina Anderson.

The post has been shared more than 600 times.