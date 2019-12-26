Woman who abandoned autistic grandson facing new charges

An Oklahoma woman accused of leaving her grandson who has autism at a Kansas rest stop faces new charges in a third state.

KVOE in Emporia reports Janie Gill is being held at the Phelps County Jail in Ralla, Missouri on suspicion of forgery and disturbing the peace.

Gill faces child endangerment charges in Kansas after reportedly leaving her then 17-year-old grandson at the Beaumont rest stop in Greenwood County on Nov. 29. She also faces child neglect charges in Oklahoma.

Gill will be in court again next month.