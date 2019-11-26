Woman who called 911 to report dead body in her Fla. driveway charged with murder

Police say a Florida woman claimed not to know the victim of a fatal shooting, who was found dead in her driveway, but they determined the two were gym friends and now believe the woman shot the 21-year-old after receiving a ride home.

Yvonne Serrano, 51, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Yvonne Serrano, 51, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares.

Police responded to Serrano’s home Saturday morning after the suspect called 911 to say there was a dead woman in the driveway. Investigators believe the victim, identified as Tabares, lay dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead for hours.

“The driver’s side door was open, and the victim’s right foot was still inside the vehicle,” said the arrest report.

Serrano told detectives she didn’t know the 21-year-old.

However, upon investigation, officers discovered the two were friends, who often worked out together and went to the movies with other gym members Friday night. They had then gone to a gym function at the World of Beer Bar & Kitchen in Coconut Creek, Fla.

Following the night of drinking, Tabares gave Serrano a ride home. Surveillance video showed the women laughing and talking before leaving the bar.

Police say Serrano, who has a concealed weapon permit and brought her gun with her to the event, shot and killed Tabares. The motive remains a mystery.

Serrano claims she doesn’t remember any of it. Police say she has changed her story multiple times.

“At some point, in the driveway, the suspect did shoot our victim and then called police a little while later advising she didn’t know who she was,” said Coral Springs Police Sgt. Carla Kmiotek.

Police say Serrano deleted video of the crime from her Ring camera. She is also accused of washing her shirt from the night before by the time officers responded. These alleged actions led to the tampering with evidence charge.

Tabares’ friends and family are grieving her loss and struggling to make sense of what happened.

“Daniela was literally the sweetest person you could possibly imagine, and it wouldn’t be uncommon for her to do exactly what she did, which was to give this woman a ride home from where she was,” said George Davies, who was friends with both women. “To hear her describe what was going on so matter of factly and to act like she has no idea what transpired… that’s just really strange.”

Serrano is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond. Police are continuing to investigate to determine a motive.

Copyright 2019 WSVN, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.