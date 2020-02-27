Wonderful weekend weather on the way

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another cold morning across Kansas, but unlike yesterday when winds were brisk, conditions are calm.

A weak weather maker will move through the state today, but other than passing clouds and possible sprinkles, we’ll barely notice it.

Warmer weather returns later today and Friday as we climb into the 50s. The weekend appears even warmer as highs soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The bonus will be sunshine and a relatively light breeze, although the wind will be gusty, at times, on Saturday.

Our next significant weather maker will move through on Monday into Tuesday. As of now, heavy precipitation is not expected, but some rain is a safe bet. Some snow is also possible across northwest Kansas, but accumulation looks unlikely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; afternoon sprinkles. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. High: 51.

Tonight: Clearing and not as cold. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Breezy with sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20g. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Sat: High: 69. Low: 43. Sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm.

Sun: High: 72. Low: 42. Mostly sunny; continued warm.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 35. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 50. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Wed: High: 52. Low: 27. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.