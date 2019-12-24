Work of unique Kansas artist preserved in Mullinville

For years, M.T. Liggett created conversation starters and earned fans with his scrap-metal art in western Kansas, viewed by everyone passing along Highway 400 through Mullinville.

After Liggett died in 2017, the trustees of his estate wanted to make sure everyone coming through Mullinville can continue to enjoy his art.

Inside a shop along the highway, a group of art conservators representing the Kohler Foundation work to preserve Liggett's one-of-a-kind Kansas collection.

For the last year, the group has been working tirelessly, restoring more than 600 of Liggett's pieces of art. When the restoration is finished, Mullinville will have an attraction for everyone to see. The art display will feature walking paths on the property with a visitor's center, space for workshops and an artist in residence.

Most importantly, it's a chance to Liggett's legacy to live on.

"I think it would just be everything he imagined it could be," says Ann Dixson, gallery manager with the 5.4.7 Arts Center in nearby Greensburg.

