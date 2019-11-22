Work week ends with a taste of winter

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says snow is falling across most of Kansas and the morning commute promises to be slower than normal.

Slippery spots on areas roads are expected, especially north and west of Wichita, and mainly on bridges and overpasses.

After an inch or two of snowfall through this afternoon, quiet conditions return tonight and this weekend.

Blue skies are back this weekend and so is warmer weather. Highs in the 50s on Saturday will climb into the 60s on Sunday.

After a quiet and warmer weekend, our attention turns to a potentially powerful storm system that could impact holiday travel plans next week.

Rain, snow, and wind are all possible on Tuesday, but exactly where and how much is to be determined. As of now, it looks the worst of the weather will be north and east of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning wintry mix, otherwise cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15. High: 36.

Tonight: Continued cloudy. Wind: N/W 5-10 mph. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: W 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and seasonably chilly. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 31.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 39. Sunny and mild.

Mon: High: 61. Low: 36. Increasing clouds.

Tue: High 41. Low: 29. Chance of a wintry mix or snow.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 28. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 56. Low: 44. Mostly cloudy, isolated showers.