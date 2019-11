A worker is critically injured after an industrial accident Wednesday morning in southwest Wichita.

It happened around 4 a.m. at New Holland Construction in the 3300 block of South Hoover .

The Wichita Fire Department says a man was working on a piece of equipment when it fell and pinned him.

Other workers were able to cycle the equipment and get him before emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital not breathing. No word yet on his condition.