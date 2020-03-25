Worker dies at Tyson Fresh Meats in Finney County

A man died Monday in a workplace accident in Finney County.

The sheriff's department said around 5:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Tyson Fresh Meats for an industrial accident and an employee was not breathing.

Deputies arrived and EMS was already on the scene preparing to transfer the employee to their ambulance to transport him to St. Catherine Hospital.

The sheriff's office identified the man as 30-year-old Kendrick Gregory of Garden City.

Investigators say he was doing maintenance on the Harvest Assembly Line when he was pulled up by his harness against a takeaway belt.

A co-worker was able to free Gregory. He died at St. Catherine Hospital.