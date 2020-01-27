Workforce Alliance Center holds resource fair for laid off workers

The Wichita Workforce Alliance Center held a free resource fair for laid workers impacted by the shutdown of the 737 MAX program.

The fair offers resources like job connections, how to file for unemployment and information on continuing education at local colleges and universities.

A total of six sessions will be held at Century II Exhibition Hall. Three were held on Monday. Three more will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Amanda Duncan, the Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer with the Workforce Alliance Center, says the goal is to keep laid-off workers local. She says fairs like this allow workers to ask the tough questions and gain clarification.

"Unemployment can sometimes be difficult to understand or complicated as they file," said Duncan. "This gives them the opportunity to ask directed questions to unemployment individuals and also learn about services that are available for re-employment."

Anyone unable to the event on Monday and Tuesday, you can receive the same information in-person at the Wichita Workforce Alliance Center or any of the other 24 workforce centers across the state of Kansas.