Workforce Alliance provides employment help for laid-off Spirit AeroSystems employees

Workforce Alliance is providing six Rapid Response Employment and Resource Fair meetings as a resource for Spirit AeroSystems employees laid off last week.

The Rapid Response Employment and Resource Fair meetings will be held January 27 and 28 over six sessions at Century II Exhibition Hall. Workers have been scheduled for one session and encouraged to attend to access resources and information. (Meetings are not open to the public. Laidoff workers provided free parking in metered lot at English and Main.)

Community Resources on site:

- Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas - job connections and support, job fair information

- United Way 2-1-1 – non-profits on site and 2-1-1 connection to more than 1,050 community

resource programs in region

- Labor Unions – IAM and IBEW

- Kansas Department of Labor – unemployment insurance questions

- Utilities

- Consumer Credit Counseling

- Educational Partners – eight short-term training and university programs