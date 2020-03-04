Worry-free Wednesday for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a worry-free Wednesday regarding the forecast. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s will climb into the 60s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front is coming to Kansas and it will kick up the breeze a bit in addition to cooling us off a few degrees Thursday into Friday. However, high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s keep us above average by 5 to 10 degrees.

The next significant storm system won’t impact the state until Sunday afternoon, if not early next week. Before it arrives, conditions will be windy and warm on Friday and Saturday followed by a chance of rain late Sunday into Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/S 5-15. High: 65.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and colder. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 61. Low: 41. Sunny; breezy at times.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 48. Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 47. Becoming cloudy; chance of rain late.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 39. Chance of rain early; then clearing skies.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 37. Mix of sun and clouds.