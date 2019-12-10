Wray: Report on Russia probe found ‘unacceptable’ problems

President Donald Trump is challenging FBI Director Chris Wray after the Justice Department inspector general reported that the investigation into Trump’s campaign and Russia was legitimate but also flawed.

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington. Wray says the problems found by the Justice Department watchdog examining the origins of the Russia probe are â€œunacceptable." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he and Wray must have read different reports.

Wray told The Associated Press the problems identified by the inspector general are “unacceptable” and is promising changes in how the FBI handles investigation.

Trump tweets that Wray will never be able to fix a “badly broken" FBI.

Trump repeatedly has alleged that the Russia investigation was political motivated.

The inspector general said he found no evidence of partisan bias.

