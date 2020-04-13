Wyandotte Co. rehabilitation facility reports 110 cases, 12 deaths due to COVID-19

A Wyandotte County rehabilitation facility is reporting 110 cases of COVID-19 in their facility, including 12 deaths.

According to the Kansas City Unified Government Public Health Department, the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City has 90 residents who tested positive and 20 staff.

Five of the residents are currently in the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, those who are ill, and all who are otherwise affected by this disease. We continue to work with Riverbend on what they need in order to care for and protect residents and staff under these unfortunate circumstances,” the health department said.

They say the majority of those at the facility are infected.