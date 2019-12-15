Wyoming sheriff's deputies use lasso to rescue deer from frozen pond

A deer that got stuck in a frozen pond was rescued by Wyoming sheriff's deputies.

On December 10, Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Hays was travelling to Pinedale for training. As he was passing through the town of Daniel, he observed a deer struggling to free itself from a pond that had partially iced over.

"He radioed to dispatch that he was on scene and was soon joined by Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Peterson who was on duty at the time and Deputy Peterson activated his body worn camera,"the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Hays, along with a select few other deputies carry ranch ropes, team ropes or lariats in their patrol vehicles which they use to help get livestock off the roadways. He tied one end of the rope off to a tree so he could test the stability of the ice to ensure it would support his weight as well as Deputy Peterson.

The deer attempted to swim away from Deputy Hays as he approached it so Deputy Peterson gathered the first rope and went to the opposite end of the open water.

Deputy Hays lassoed the deer and was able to drag it up on to the ice. The deer was exhausted and cold so Deputy Hays carried it over to the asphalt black top so it would help warm the deer up.