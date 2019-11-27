YMCA holds 'We Care Dinner' and coat giveaway

A line wrapped around the downtown Wichita YMCA as people prepared to receive a hot pre-Thanksgiving meal for the 42nd annual We Care Dinner.

Not only was there turkey and pumpkin pie, but also take home items such as gloves, scarves, and coats for those in need.

Volunteer and former City councilwoman Lavonta Williams said the point of the dinner is to show the less-fortunate that someone cares about them, especially this time of year, during the holidays.

"We some of the same people and they’re always glad to see us back. And so it’s like seeing family every Thanksgiving and that’s what it’s all about," said Williams.

Dozens of volunteers planned to serve up 1500 meals and give away 800 coats, hats and gloves that were collected from Y members and the community over the last several weeks.