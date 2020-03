YMCA announced Sunday that it is temporarily closing it's facilities effective Monday (March 16).

"The YMCA’s mission is to be a resource for the health and wellness of our community, and we believe this preventative measure supports that responsibility," said Ronn McMahon.

McMahon says YMCA will run its in-branch Early Learning Centers and Spring Break Camps as scheduled.

"We will review measures daily and update everyone as things change," said McMahon.