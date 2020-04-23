YMCA working toward return to providing services, childcare for community

With many anticipating opportunities to return to work in coming weeks, for some, childcare becomes another key issue on the horizon.

In looking ahead to businesses reopening, Eyewitness News Thursday spoke with the CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA about plans to return the facilities to providing services and childcare for the community.

Greater Wichita YMCA CEO Ronny McMahon says he and his staff are working hard to get back to business, but with the situation changing every day, he's not sure just yet when that can happen.

"So, we're looking at all different aspects of the Y," he says. "We have obviously you know, our facility membership, youth sports. We've got our childcare program. So, all of those programs, many are dependent on schools and other partners. And so, we're really trying to gather up information to be able to respond to the community."

McMahon says he has plans from A to Z on what the YMCA branches could do. He says his No. 1 priority is the safety of everyone who comes to the facilities.

"I wish I could be definitive and say, 'this is how we're gonna do it," he says. "We are working with our state leaders, with out local leaders, with the schools, with all our partners, to be able to keep kids safe."

McMahon says reopening will happen in gradual steps to provide the safest environment the YMCA can offer.

"We'll be again working as hard as we can to help parents, to help families with what they do, helping with the community, doing what we always try and do," he says. "But again, all we know for sure is that we won't get back to normal. It's going to be a new normal and we're trying to figure that out."