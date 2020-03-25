Yelp teams up with GoFundMe to help small businesses weather coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has threatened independent businesses across the country.

Yelp and GoFundMe are making it easy for small businesses to raise money. (Source: Yelp/CNN)

Many have been forced to temporarily close or cut hours and staff due to social distancing. But there’s a simple way to help them stay above water.

The Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have teamed up so that independent businesses can raise money more easily.

The fundraisers will automatically appear on Yelp pages for "restaurants, nightlife, beauty and fitness & active life businesses,” according to Yelp.

Users just need to click on the “donate” button, which redirects them to the location’s GoFundMe page, to take action.

“The fundraisers will begin to appear on the Yelp pages of businesses in some of the hardest hit areas starting today, and will roll out to all eligible businesses nationwide over the next two days,” Yelp wrote on its blog Tuesday.

“Businesses must have a claimed Yelp page to participate, and have five or fewer locations.”

Yelp and GoFundMe will match up to $1 million in donations.

More information on the fundraising effort can be found here.

Yelp’s announcement came just a few days after the company announced $25 million in relief for independent, local restaurants and nightlife businesses. The money will be allotted in the form of waived advertising fees and free advertising, products and service.

