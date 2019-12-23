Young adults discuss why their peers stop going to church

For many people, particularly young people, Christmas is one of the few times a year they will sit in a church pew.

A study by LifeWay Research shows about two thirds of people stop going to church for at least a year between the ages of 18 and 22.

According to the study, the top five reasons cited by people in their 20’s are:

“I moved to college and stopped attending church.”

– 34%

“Church members seemed judgmental or hypocritical.”

– 32%

“I didn’t feel connected to people in my church.”

– 29%

“I disagreed with the church’s stance on political/social issues.”

– 25%

“My work responsibilities prevented me from attending.” – 24%

Father Andrew Heiman with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita said going to church regularly is important. He said church is like a family.

“For me, growing up, there was one constant in my family. We had to eat our meal together in the evening. Am I connected to my family no matter what?” asked Heiman. “But do I really celebrate it and be enriched by having that time together? That’s where it becomes important. If I don’t have that time with them, it becomes less of a closeness.”

Eyewitness News anchor Natalie Davis sat down with a group of young people in their 20’s, who are members of a Catholic young adult group in Wichita called Salt & Light. Their goal is to create community around their faith.

“I think it’s important just to understand why you go. You can wake up on Sunday mornings and go, ‘It’s okay. I’ll stay home; I’ll worship God here.’ And it’s good. It’s good to worship God wherever you do it, whenever you do it. That’s good. That’s not wrong. But there’s a reason He asks us to dedicate time; that one day a week,” said Josh Glaser.

As for why people don’t make it to church, Josh Glaser, Melanie Davied, and Ellen Von Hoene weighed in:

FEELING CONNECTED:

Von Hoene: “I think at the heart of it, when you worship God, you worship him in a community. Finding community can be really hard.”

Davied: “People want to feel like they belong somewhere.”

Glaser: “As a society, we don’t really want to go and sit alone in the movies; we don’t want to go and sit alone at a restaurant. Why would we want to go and sit alone at church where people believe they’re being judged, even when they’re not?”

JUDGMENT:

Davis: “Do you feel like [judgment] plays a big role in pushing people away from church?”

Glaser: “Perception of judgment. You assume judgment, because you’re thinking, ‘If I was them, I would judge me.’ We really try to be present and just provide a living example that we’re not judgmental and we love everyone and we’re accepting of people, because you can say that all day, but if they don’t see it, they won’t believe it.”

POLITICS/SOCIAL ISSUES:

Davis: “The Catholic Church and other churches take stances on various topics, including gay marriage and abortion, for example. Do you feel like that contributes to that feeling of judgment?”

Von Hoene: “I would say, if there’s anyone that I know of that has left the faith based on feeling judgment or not understanding something, it probably has been through an encounter with somebody who has judged them or said something that has caused them to leave. They probably haven’t encountered somebody that could show them the loving side of things.”

Davied: “It’s a misunderstanding a lot of times. They don’t know the whole reason. They kind of assume something.”

Glaser: “If you’re going to ask why the church teaches a certain thing, why the church believes a certain thing, who are you asking that? There are people who don’t understand why or there are people who are antithetical to the church, so they’ll give you a why that’s not the real why.”

COLLEGE:

Davied: “I went away to school four hours from home and I was by myself. I knew nobody else from my high school; nobody. I remember that first Sunday there, I thought, I could go to church or I don’t have to.”

Von Hoene: “I think a lot of people grow up in their families and their why or their answer is, ‘Because I’m told to.’ But they don’t really understand what they believe. It’s incredibly easy to leave something you don’t have any conviction in.”

Davied: “Sometimes it’s, ‘Oh, my friends aren’t doing it. It’s not the cool thing to do. It’s not the popular thing to do.’ [Salt & Light] takes care of that. We surround ourselves with the friends that go to church, so it’s normal to talk about church and go together.”

Salt & Light offers everything from Bible studies to volleyball to Catholic Beer Club. Davied, who is president of the Wichita organization, said people of all faiths and denominations are welcome.