Young cancer fighter's dream comes true with trip to Super Bowl

Will Walker loves football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I've been a fan since I was born," he said. "They’re the greatest team ever!"

The 14-year-old from Savannah, Missouri even played a bit - until September 2014 when life gave him a new game plan.

"It's a soft tissue cancer that was in my elbow joint and we had to amputate to get it all out," he said.

Football helped.

"It keeps his mind busy and he knows every player on pretty much every team," said his mom, Jennifer White.

Will visited Chiefs training camp, and players learned his story.

"I’ve been texting some players and they’ve been keeping in contact with me which is pretty cool," Will says with a smile.

Others did too thru his Facebook page, including the nonprofit FAM - Fighting All Monsters. When Will's Chiefs won the AFC title, FAM knew they had to get Will to the Super Bowl!

Last week, Savannah Middle School, where Will is a student, called a special assembly.

"They told me we were going for a self defense class," Will chuckles.

With the help of FAM and a local business, they surprised Will with Super Bowl tickets! This weekend, he’s in Miami.

"It’s exciting to see Will smiling all the time and not thinking about cancer and just being able to live out a dream that he’s had for a long time - that his Chiefs won!" Jennifer said.

For FAM founder Milk Tyson, it’s about giving kids the experience of a lifetime - when you don’t know how long that life may be.

"For someone like Will, it’s not just a football game," Tyson said. "When you don’t have a lot to look forward to sometimes, constantly being in hospitals, or traveling for different treatments, sometimes those few hours on a Sunday when you can just forget about it, watch your favorite athletes, it’s priceless - way more than just football."

Will hopes his story inspires other kids.

"Just keep fighting. People are rooting for you even if you don't think they are," Will said.

He is currently on a short-term chemotherapy. When it ends doctors, don’t know what’s next.

"But I have a lot of hope," Jennifer said. "I’ll never give up on my son."

And Will will never give up on his team.

"I expect a Chiefs victory," he said.

Will updates his progress on his Facebook page, Will's Warriors. You also can learn about FAM on their Facebook page, FAM - Fighting All Monsters.