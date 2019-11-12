You’re going to love the snowy view from SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge is coated in white following the season’s first major cold snap and snowstorm.

Because of the snowy and icy conditions, SkyLift Park says the bridge will remain closed until it?s safe for folks to walk on it again. (Source: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)

Open since May, the SkyBridge at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park spans the length of a couple of football fields and hangs some 140 feet above the valley below.

“Winter arrived a little early at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge this year,” the attraction’s Facebook page said Tuesday. “Take a look at the 680 foot ‘Snow Bridge.’ No matter what season it is, Gatlinburg is always full of beauty.”

Because of the snowy and icy conditions, the park says the bridge will remain closed until it’s safe for folks to walk on again.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.