"You're killing me": Affidavit details moments before Wichita mother's deadly stabbing

Wichita police could hear the moments a woman was stabbed to death during a disturbance in November. That's according to a probable cause affidavit released on Friday.

Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of S. Washington on Nov. 23. There Jason McCaleb reported Devin Cook threatened to kick down his door and would not leave his house.

McCaleb told officers that he allowed Cook to live at his house for about two weeks and had given her a key but took it back early that day or the day before. He told officers she had property at his home, but he wanted them to make her leave.

According to the court document, Cook was asleep in a bedroom in the house and told officers that she had been staying at the house for a few weeks and didn't know why McCaleb called the police. Cook told the officers she didn't want to leave and that there were issues she was aware of. She said she did give McCaleb back his key after he asked for it.

The affidavit says officers explained to McCaleb the process to evict Cook from the house, and he said he would talk to the landlord about it.

According to the affidavit, officers were standing outside when the heard yelling coming from the house. They said they heard a woman's voice saying "Jason stop," You're hurting me," "You're killing me," and could here furniture being thrown around.

The court document states the officers "attempted to make contact but no one would answer the door and the disturbance continued." They said they "told the occupants they were going to force the door" and a man said he was coming to the door.

The officers said Jason opened the door with blood on his clothes and hands. They went inside and found Cook on the kitchen floor covered in blood "with multiple wounds to her body and arms."

The officers arrested McCaleb, putting him in handcuffs and patting him down. They asked him if he had any weapons or anything that could hurt them and he said, "the weapon" was in his pants pocket. Officers found a folding blade knife in McCaleb's pocket with blood on it.

Cook was taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at 6:52 a.m. Police had been called out to the home a little more than two hours before.

During an interview with police, McCaleb said he after officers left his house, he was sitting on the couch when Cook came out of her room and was standing in the kitchen.

He said she told him police wouldn't make her leave and he "snapped." McCaleb said he pulled the knife out of his pocket, opened it, and walked up to Cook. He said she looked at him like she did not believe he would stab her so he stabbed her in the side. He said he stabbed her in his chest, head, neck, back and eyes.

He said he heard officers knocking at his door but did not want them to stop him from killing Cook. He said he was trying to kill her.

"When he tried to slit her throat, he said she would not let him do that," said the affidavit.

An autopsy determined Cook died of multiple, up to 50, sharp force injuries.

McCaleb is charged with first-degree murder in Cook's death.