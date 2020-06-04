Youth rally in NE Wichita draws diverse crowd including city, county leaders

A youth rally in northeast Wichita Thursday evening drew crowds of all ages and races, as well as public figures that included Wichita City Council members, Sedgwick County commissioners and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

The inaugural rally included calls for change in the city. A newly-formed group called Project Justice ICT organized the demonstration. The group is comprised of multiple social-reform groups, coming together as one voice representing Wichita's youth.

Project Justice ICT Executive Director Gabrielle Griffie says the group used nationwide movements as a guide to create its demands list.

Also, 'the sheer facts of what is available to use about the Wichita Police Department about police brutality and racial profiling in our own police department," Griffie says.

Griffie says each member of Project Justice ICT is younger than 25. The group decided to unify after they saw the way protests in Wichita were headed.

"Take this galvanization that's been happening, centralize it, make a list of demands, get policy makers involved so we can see actual change," Griffie says.

She says seeing many of those local policymakers at Thursday night's gathering gives her hope for Wichita.

Project Justice ICT plans to meet with Wichita city leaders Saturday afternoon to discuss demands toward improving their community.