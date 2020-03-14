As events cancel, parents try to keep kids busy during spring break

Many events are canceled, and some local businesses are shutting down temporarily amid concerns of coronavirus.

Some businesses like Get Air, Chuck E. Cheese, The Wichita Sports Forum, AMC and Regal movie theaters say they will remain open through spring break. They say they are taking extra precautions and have increased cleaning the last couple of weeks.

Regardless, doctors at Atlas MD say the best thing for you to do is stay at home.

Erin Hartshorn, a mom of three, says keeping her kids busy won't be too hard.

"We're just going to tie-dye, stay at home, have fun," Hartshorn says.

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Wichita was forced to cancel on Friday after Sedgwick County banned events with 250 people or more.

Hartshorn says when she heard the news, she came up with a plan.

"We got cousins coming over, and we're going to do a St. Patrick's Day parade on our street tomorrow," Hartshorn says. "With them and their cousins, and put all of the clothes that we purchased planning on going to the parade, but we're not going to go."

Doctors say avoiding close contact with other people, especially if you see someone who is coughing or is sick is the best thing to do, as well as good handwashing.