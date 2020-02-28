Aviation Expert: Gradual return of 737 MAX production comes with uncertainty

Spirit Aerosystems says it will resume production on the 737 Max in March.

It was announced this morning during a conference call detailing the aviation manufacture's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Aviation Consultant Scott Hamilton says there are still a lot of questions. Even though production is set to start back up next month, it's still unclear what it will mean for workers, or what production rates will look like.

Hamilton says Spirits announcement to resume production of the max was expected.

" Last month I wrote that Boeing is going to re start production at about five a month in April," Hamilton says. " So what you have is Spirit feeding into Boeing, and then Boeing starts ramping up the production as Spirit feeds into Boeing."

Hamilton says Boeing already has about 400 planes in storage, with dozens of fuselages on the tarmac outside of Spirit.

" I think if Boeing is going to restart production at 5 a month, Spirit certainly not going to be more than that."

He says the coronavirus could also hurt airline profits and mean an even slower start to production of the 737 MAX.

"That's absoulety going to add another impediment to getting thigns back to normal."