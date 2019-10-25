Concerns come with shortage of high-dose flu vaccine

People in Sedgwick county are concerned about the shortage of the higher dose of flu vaccines commonly used for seniors.

Erika Maley, a mother of two says every year she makes everyone in her family get the flu shot, but this year was different.

"My son got his flu shot last week," Maley said. "And my husband was wanting to get his flu shot, but they called and said they were out of flu shots!"

Earlier this week, pharmacies at Dillons and Walgreens were also out of the regular flu shot dose, but they say as of now its back in stock.

Dandurand pharmacist, Angie Little, says the high dose flue vaccien is recommended for seniors 65 years and older.

Anyone younger than 65-years-old can get the quadrivalent, or "regular" shot.

Little says it could be until mid November until the higher dose shots become available. She says if you're a senior you can go ahead and get the regular shot if you're concerned about wating for the higher dose to come in.

"Even if you get vaccinated in november when the shot has become available, I think you'll still get good protection."

Little says if you're not able to get the flu shot, there's other things you can do to prevent yourself from getting the flu, like good hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a mask and avoid going out when its busy if you have a lower imune system.