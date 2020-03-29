Greensburg residents 3D print face shields for medical providers

As communities and medical providers prepare for the worst of COVID-19 in Kansas, one of the challenges is acquiring the personal protection equipment required.

Mike McBeath, the technical director at the Twilight Theater, and theater volunteer Tanner are helping to build supplies for their local medical community.

"I was just sitting at work, listening to the news and I heard there was a couple in New York that were 3D printing face shields. I had all this gear just sitting in storage and I called the local hospital to see if they had a need for and they did," said McBeath.

The first days were trial and error, experimenting with different designs.

"We use glue sticks on the printers to help hold the prints down and we asked for them and we got about 300 glue sticks in. They've been very supportive and everybody's been very helpful," said McBeath."

McBeath plans on building supplies for the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, the local pharmacy and other area providers. He's also hearing from other rural providers looking for these types of materials and he says, depending on supplies, he'll look to meet those requests as well.

"Face shields, which are more of just the more just to keep the splatter off. Those are being more used with the homemade, sewn masks," said McBeath. "We did experiment with some of the homemade masks themselves, but we have a hard time getting a good seal with them."

In the weeks since the operation has been underway, a growing challenge is finding all of the supplies needed for assembly.

"Plastic for the face shields is already sold out most places," said McBeath.

But McBeath is not letting that slow him down, turning the theater into a home away from home.

"It takes about an hour, so we try to restart them as soon as they're done," said McBeath. "I've just been crashing on the couch and getting up every couple hours to restart them, so we can keep them going 24/7.

The goal is to make at least 1,000 face shields, which will be donated to providers free of charge.