Families celebrate 'Day of the Dead' at Pleasant Valley Middle School

Families at Pleasant Valley Middle School celebrated Dia de los Muertos Friday evening.

This is the second year for the school to host the event put together by parents and staff members. The decorations were made by students and their family members.

During this celebration families honor those in their family who have died as a celebration because their loved ones awake and celebrate with them.

People put together altars, and bring their loved ones favorite dishes so their "spirits" can enjoy them once again.

Joel Escarpita, the assistant principal at the middle school says this is a great way to bring everyone together.

" Its an opportunity for staff members, parents and students to have fun together," Escarpita said. " That's really why I do it, for the community building aspect of it, but also it is a great culture opportunity for us to come together."