Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday in Haysville.

The fire started just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of south Mead.

When crews arrived, the majority of the house was engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control within 30-40 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Right now, crews are on scene monitoring hot spots.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.