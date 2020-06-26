Kansas top health official expresses concern about rise in COVID-19 cases

With the rise in active COVID-19 cases across the country, the state's top health official, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, says Kansas counties should not be taking the increase lightly.

"We had over a thousand cases in Kansas from Monday to Friday morning. It's the worse five day period we've had during this entire thing." Dr. Norman said.

Even though the state is seeing some of the highest trends in positive cases since the pandemic started, some Sedgwick County leaders don't think its time for the county to implement stricter restrictions, but some lawmakers disagree.

"I truly believe that the only way we're going to be in this together and be unified is going to be with the direction of county commissioners here in Sedgwick County or from the governor." said Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau.

House majority leader Daniel Hawkins doesn't think additional restrictions need to be put in place.

"I don't believe that we need more restrictions," said Hawkins." Restrictions is what literally bankrupted many businesses."

Hawkins says he believes people should make the right choices.

"People have to take upon themselves what's right to protect themselves," said Hawkins. "But we have to continue to operate."

Dr. Norman says he doesn't think people should stop living their lives, but they need to be cautious.

"I think if people are careful they can go outside. They can do outdoor activities as long as they have plenty of room. Get out. Restaurants are fine if they're following the rules." said Dr. Norman.