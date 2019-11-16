Man arrested in connection to murder related to carjacking incident

The Wichita Police Department has arrested 40-year-old Travis Shaw of Wichita for one count of 2nd degree murder.

Officers responded to a carjacking call at around 2:30 am near Lincoln and Woodlawn. When officers arrived, they found Shaw, who had called 911 and then located a 42-year-old victim in front of a home in the 900 block of South Mission, underneath a 2006 white Chrysler 300 in critical condition.

The victim died on scene from his injuries.

This was not a random incident. It is believed Shaw and the victim know each other.

This incident is still under investigation.